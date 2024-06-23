BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Street Battles Erupt between Militants and Russian Police in Derbant, Dagestan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
188 views • 10 months ago

Street battles erupt between militants and Russian police in Derbant, Dagestan.

According to preliminary information, one police officer has died and one has been injured as a result of gunfire in Derbent, reported the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Mikhail, a security guard at a church in Makhachkala, was reportedly killed during an attack on the church.


UPDATE: A priest was killed during an attack on a church in Derbent. A security guard was also shot in the Makhachkala church, said Shamil Khadulaev, chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of Dagestan.

“According to the information I received, Father Nikolai was killed in a church in Derbent and his throat was cut. He was 66 years old and very ill.

Security guard Mikhail in the Makhachkala-1 church, armed only with a gas pistol, was shot.”


Work brothers! Destroy the terrorist scum! 

@AussieCossack

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
