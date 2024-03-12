Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
📊 Exploring Fear: How Demographics Shape Anxiety 👥
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
5 views
Published 18 hours ago

🤔 Ever wondered how fear varies based on gender, income, education, and religious background? 👥 💰

🤝 Dive into our data-driven analysis with Dr. Christopher D. Bader from Chapman University

🎙 https://bit.ly/4bpS2cz

📊 Delve deep into fears, examining how factors like gender, income, and education influence our anxieties. 💼

🔊 Explore more about this intrigue conversation by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎧

Keywords
religious beliefsfear studiesdemographic analysis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket