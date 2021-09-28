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Thousands Of Doctors Call For Halt To COVID Shots & Others Expose What's In Them
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224 views • September 28, 2021
As scientists in Germany expose what is in the vials of COVID shots by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, a document signed by more than 3,000 doctors and scientists internationally that accuses COVID policy makers of “crimes against humanity” due to preventing physicians from providing life-saving treatments for their patients, as well as suppressing open scientific debate surrounding not only COVID but treatments has been produced. I'll show you these news items of encouragement in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/thousands-of-doctors-call-for-halt-to-covid-shots-others-expose-whats-in-them-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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