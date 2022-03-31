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The Shemitah, the Remnant of Israel and a 15 year old Jewish boy's NDE
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74 views • March 31, 2022
Do you know how Israel will be delivered?
This study is a prerequisite for understanding Revelation 18.
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zsShG7hR8ABvVWsOSfmHp0MWZ48ofO6W/view?usp=sharing
Link to part 1 of this series: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Analyzing the Intel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Messiah series (Daniel 9 & 12) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4
Harlot series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg
"In a Single Hour" video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
Natan's NDE:https://www.jerrywdavis.com/dead-israeli-boy-back-to-life-after-ascending-into-heaven-and-warned-of-immediate-world-war-video-and-transcript/
Wayne Fowler NDE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJxdqdGiH5w
This study is a prerequisite for understanding Revelation 18.
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zsShG7hR8ABvVWsOSfmHp0MWZ48ofO6W/view?usp=sharing
Link to part 1 of this series: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Analyzing the Intel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Messiah series (Daniel 9 & 12) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4
Harlot series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg
"In a Single Hour" video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
Natan's NDE:https://www.jerrywdavis.com/dead-israeli-boy-back-to-life-after-ascending-into-heaven-and-warned-of-immediate-world-war-video-and-transcript/
Wayne Fowler NDE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJxdqdGiH5w
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