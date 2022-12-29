Rep. Good: McCarthy's support for speaker a 'mile wide and an inch deep'

As the election for speaker of the house nears, Virginia congressman Bob Good tells One America News that privately several members of the house GOP conference are suggesting that Kevin McCarthy should pull out of the race for speaker. OAN's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
