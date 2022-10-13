Mike Pompeo on Putin’s Ukraine Invasion: The Calculation Changed When Biden Came In

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/t53495465
10/10/2022 Mike Pompeo: Vladimir Putin built the Crimea bridge to create the capacity to invade Ukraine now. We deterred him when we were in office. But when President Biden came in and Putin saw what happened in Afghanistan, I think that his calculation changed.