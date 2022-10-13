Mike Pompeo on Putin’s Ukraine Invasion: The Calculation Changed When Biden Came In

https://gnews.org/articles/t53495465
10/10/2022 Mike Pompeo: Vladimir Putin built the Crimea bridge to create the capacity to invade Ukraine now. We deterred him when we were in office. But when President Biden came in and Putin saw what happened in Afghanistan, I think that his calculation changed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.