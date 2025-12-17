Disturbing not just for what is being said, but for how power is being framed - Trump declares, “They hate Israel” - Hanukkah Dinner last night - clip 3

🕎 This clip is disturbing not just for what is being said, but for how power is being framed. (last night)

Trump declares flatly: “They hate Israel.”

Who is they? He doesn’t specify at first, but the target quickly becomes Congress itself. He tells the audience that “bad people” are now in Congress, people who would have been “unthinkable” just 12–15 years ago, and warns that even private conversations with lawmakers now produce “glimmers” that alarm him.

This is a delegitimization of an entire branch of government, framed as a moral and security threat.

Trump then. invokes October 7 repeatedly and explicitly analogizes its denial to Holocaust denial, collapsing vastly different historical events into a single moral category. This is not an accident. Holocaust denial is treated in Western political culture as uniquely disqualifying; by equating skepticism, dissent, or even debate around October 7 with Holocaust denial, he is reframing political disagreement as moral pathology.

The implication is, if you question the narrative, you are not wrong, you are dangerous.