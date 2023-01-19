Villa-Lobos Choro No. 1 Performed by Collinwood Club in Collinwood Ohio

Collinwood Club performing Villa-Lobos Choro No. 1, arranged by Noel Schwenk to be played as an ACTUAL STREET BAND (note the car traffic). Guitar solos composed by James Lendvay and Noel Schwenk, respectively. Anyone wanting to donate to my channel can purchase one of my original recordings here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com
