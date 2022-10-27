Exogenous Oxytocin 💗 Biohack for Meaningful Monogamy (and Sex?)

The enigmatic "love molecule," Oxytocin is reputed as a sex hack to really heat things up in the bedroom. But my research led me to believe that in this unromantic age of Tinder and hookup culture, it’s much more useful as a biohack for meaningful monogamy. Here I break down what you need to know about it and relate a Valentine's Day date night story of biohacking GONE WRONG...





2:08 The love molecule

3:03 A sex biohack?

5:42 Should you take Oxytocin with your partner?

7:52 Add an olfactory cofactor

12:40 Sexual hedonism hacks





Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/oxytocin-meta-analysis

Order 💲 Exogenous Oxytocin

Pharmacuetical-grade ampules https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Oxytocin (RUPharma)

Nasal Spray https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Oxytocin-Nasal-Spray





☯️ Visit https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Limitless-Orgasms-Protocol for a 7-part course for men on Tantric sex techniques





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

My books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Substack

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee/LBRY

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.