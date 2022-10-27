Exogenous Oxytocin 💗 Biohack for Meaningful Monogamy (and Sex?)

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The enigmatic "love molecule," Oxytocin is reputed as a sex hack to really heat things up in the bedroom. But my research led me to believe that in this unromantic age of Tinder and hookup culture, it’s much more useful as a biohack for meaningful monogamy. Here I break down what you need to know about it and relate a Valentine's Day date night story of biohacking GONE WRONG...
2:08 The love molecule
3:03 A sex biohack?
5:42 Should you take Oxytocin with your partner?
7:52 Add an olfactory cofactor
12:40 Sexual hedonism hacks
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/oxytocin-meta-analysis
Order 💲 Exogenous Oxytocin
Pharmacuetical-grade ampules https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Oxytocin (RUPharma)
Nasal Spray https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Oxytocin-Nasal-Spray
☯️ Visit https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Limitless-Orgasms-Protocol for a 7-part course for men on Tantric sex techniques
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
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Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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