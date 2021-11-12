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High-Level Overview of the Arizona Cannabis Market
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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50 views • November 12, 2021
Between January and September 2021, Arizona saw $1.6B in total cannabis sales (including both medical and adult-use sales).

When we compare Arizona to other medical cannabis markets that have recently legalized adult-use sales, such as Michigan and Illinois, we find that Arizona shows strong year over year growth, growing 110% YoY in September 2021.

Concentrates hold a significant market share in Arizona compared to other US markets at 10%. While Flower is still the dominant category, market share to this category has been decreasing, and market share to Vapor Pens and Pre-Rolls have increased.

When we look at pricing trends, we notice a sharp decrease in average item pricing (AIP) of Flower from January to September (-21%), indicating an over supply of inventory in the category or potentially an adjustment to pricing to match consumer expectation. This runs in contrast to a 7% increase in AIP for Vapor Pen items over the last nine months.

Show Notes:
A high-level overview of the Arizona cannabis market
https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/a-high-level-overview-of-the-arizona-cannabis-market

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 809 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.
Keywords
analysisdatasales
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