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Sleep Apnea, CPAP, And Barriers To Care In The US
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30 views • February 11, 2020
Sleep apnea is a condition that can cause a lot of problems. It is also easily treatable. But there can be barriers to care for a number of reasons. This week, Aaron tells the story of his own diagnosis with sleep apnea, and the hurdles he had to jump to get treatment.
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