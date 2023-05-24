Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3075a - Watch Germany, D’s Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3075a - May 23, 2023

Watch Germany, D’s Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud


The green new deal has failed, the people in Germany see the truth and the control that is coming. The world is about to push back. The debt ceiling is on the horizon and the D's said the quiet part out loud. The people are not with them and this will backfire on the D's.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda

