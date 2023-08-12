Create New Account
SHOCKING! The Antichrist’s 17 Plans Exposed!
gocephas
Published 16 hours ago

Janie DuVall: This event is very prophetic because every single week since the countdown began on March 7th 2023, the U.N. or it's affiliates have stated there are seven years to go. We have seven years left to strengthen the climate treaty . Sustainable Development Goals which should be named: The Sudden Destruction Goals. The interviewee describes the 17 goals of the sustainable development. The first goal is No Poverty which is welfare dependent. Those who are rich have to give to the poor. The rich nations have to pay for the poor nations. When there is a big storm, it's the big nations who are at fault. Mirrored

Keywords
development goals17 points of sustainable developmentwelfare dependent

