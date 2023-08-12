SHOCKING! The Antichrist’s 17 Plans Exposed!

Janie DuVall: This event is very prophetic because every
single week since the countdown began on March 7th 2023, the U.N. or it's
affiliates have stated there are seven years to go. We have seven years left to
strengthen the climate treaty . Sustainable Development Goals which should be
named: The Sudden Destruction Goals. The interviewee describes the 17 goals of
the sustainable development. The first goal is No Poverty which is welfare
dependent. Those who are rich have to give to the poor. The rich nations have
to pay for the poor nations. When there is a big storm, it's the big nations
who are at fault. Mirrored
