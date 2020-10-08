THE GREAT RESET: Conjuring Postcivilization (2020)

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...The war on the mind and spirit of man has increased in its velocity. It appears CV19 reigns as the final stage of the operation. Memes as identity, tribe as role, goal as ideology. As the great reset awaits, transition to Postcivilization ensues.
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SECRETS BEHIND TIKTOK APP: https://youtu.be/de5e_loVa7w
DIGITAL ID2020: https://youtu.be/0eEkHgNSXJA
Articles:
1.http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2020/04/13/covid-19-as-a-weapon-the-crushing-of-the-disposable-working-class-by-design/
2. https://www.biometricupdate.com/202009/id2020-vision-box-online-conferences-to-explore-good-id-biometric-border-management
3. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
4. https://winteroak.org.uk/2020/10/05/klaus-schwab-and-his-great-fascist-reset/
5. https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02618-5
6. https://carbontracker.org/climatetrace/
7. https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/operation-warp-speed-is-using-a-cia-linked-contractor-to-keep-covid-19-vaccine-contracts-secret/
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Song
At First Sight
Artist
Daniel Avery, Alessandro Cortini
Album
At First Sight
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WMG, PIAS (on behalf of Mute (Artist Intelligence)); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., ARESA, Audiam (Publishing), ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 2 Music Rights Societies