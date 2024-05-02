America’s General Michael Flynn – Hero? Traitor? | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | May 2nd 2024

America’s General Michael Flynn – Hero? Traitor?

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:

- Is Flynn running for President?

- Did Flynn help orchestrate J6 setting up the President? Why are a small pocket of influencers and podcasters attacking General Michael Flynn?



- You are the company you keep – who else attacks the General? Fake News MSM – Judge Emit Sullivan – South District of NY – The Deep State – Most if not all Democrats and many RINOS including Mike Pence

- Is Flynn a “Double Agent” – a Traitor or is America’s General Michael Flynn a Hero?

- Both Juan & John unleash their views in support of General Flynn

- Pascal Najadi warns of those attacking Flynn

- Dr. Jan Halper Hayes in a DOD task force states they are coming after influencers who spread destructive lies and disinformation





-The Flynn attackers will have a day of reckoning

