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Tipping the Scales of Social Media -- Canceling Kevin Sorbo to Bret Weinstein (Unity 2020)
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163 views • February 26, 2021
As the left continues its assault on free speech and conservatives, they are canceling And using any excuse they can to undermine the reach of heterodox and conservative voices.
This is from Kevin Sorbo, former Hercules actor, to Brett Weinstein and his unity 2020 campaign which was banned from Twitter with no explanation whatsoever as it interfered with the Neo liberal political machine and the powers that be.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#KevinSorbo #SocialMedia #cancelCulture
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
This is from Kevin Sorbo, former Hercules actor, to Brett Weinstein and his unity 2020 campaign which was banned from Twitter with no explanation whatsoever as it interfered with the Neo liberal political machine and the powers that be.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#KevinSorbo #SocialMedia #cancelCulture
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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