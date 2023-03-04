Untold Story - Donbass and Donetsk, Ukraine, wherein the Residents have been Shelled Almost Every Day for Several Years amidst the Media Blackout.

Untold Story
The British filmmaker @JohnnyJamesMiller takes his camera and goes to Donbass and Donetsk, Ukraine, wherein the residents have been shelled almost every day for several years amidst the media blackout.
Tune into Press TV on March 5 at 00:32/5:32/11:32/16:32/21:32 GMT, report by filmmaker.
