Breaking - Dr. Carrie Madej Involved In Plane Crash!!!

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https://stopworldcontrol.com/crash/
https://theirishsentinel.com/2022/06/28/dr-carrie-madej-nearly-died-in-devastating-airplane-crash/
Our dear friend and phenomenal world leading freedom fighter Dr Carrie
Madej was involved in a plane crash, which almost killed her.
👇👇👇👇
After testifying in court for a fellow medical freedom fighter Dr. Paul Gosselin, and attending an event with likeminded people, she took off in a private plane with her partner Billy. Shortly after take off the engine malfunctioned, and they crash landed in a nearby field.