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PRAESIDIUM 5G & EMF SHIELD
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131 views • July 11, 2021
Praesidium 5G & EMF Shield
Praesidium® - It's time to FEEL vibrant again!
Shields and Restores Healthy Cells from...
5G Radiation and EMF’s.
Radiotherapy.
Pesticides and Cleaners.
Emotional Stress.
Praesidium contains a Live Probiotic Silica and Spirulina blend, which can survive and repair damage from extreme radiation, chemical or emotional toxins. This remarkable ability is transferred to our cells at the level of the DNA.
Designed by Molecular Biologist, Dr. Marco Ruggiero, MD. Ph.D. Author of peer-reviewed scientific papers on immunotherapy & quantum biology.
https://www.zenearth.com/product/praesidium-5g-emf-shield/
Praesidium® - It's time to FEEL vibrant again!
Shields and Restores Healthy Cells from...
5G Radiation and EMF’s.
Radiotherapy.
Pesticides and Cleaners.
Emotional Stress.
Praesidium contains a Live Probiotic Silica and Spirulina blend, which can survive and repair damage from extreme radiation, chemical or emotional toxins. This remarkable ability is transferred to our cells at the level of the DNA.
Designed by Molecular Biologist, Dr. Marco Ruggiero, MD. Ph.D. Author of peer-reviewed scientific papers on immunotherapy & quantum biology.
https://www.zenearth.com/product/praesidium-5g-emf-shield/
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