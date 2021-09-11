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The Patriot Party Podcast: Conspiracy Round Table: Let's Get Weird!
The Patriot Party Podcast
The Patriot Party Podcast
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30 views • September 11, 2021
Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast! Vlynn joins a conspiracy roundtable discussion with Kyle from the Big Dumb Podcast, Janet from Deplorable Nation, NY Patriot from the Occult Rejects, Chris from Rained Out Rantcast and Frantic Missy. We discuss today's "conspiracies," from Vax passports to election fraud to flat earth to 9/11 and more. Enjoy- we did!

Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.

You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean:
https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
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freedompolitics9-11mandatescovidpatriot party
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy