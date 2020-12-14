BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2238-6PM LIST OF 2 MILLION CCP MEMBERS WHO'VE INFILTRATED WESTERN GOV'T & CO's LEAKED
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
204 views • December 14, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2238-6PM EASTERN
SUNDAY - DECEMBER 13, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1346215807

A very consequential leak of almost two million Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members was released. Each of the people on the list are embedded within a network of multinational corporations and institutions around the globe. The CCP members are in senior ranks at all of the major multinational organizations with access to intellectual property, information technology and security. The multinationals are intentionally allowing CCP infiltration; none of this is happening by mistake. https://bit.ly/2JSs 
Special Guest: James Simpson is an investigative journalist, businessman and former economist and budget examiner for the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), under presidents Reagan, H.W. Bush and Clinton. Mr. Simpson’s groundbreaking work on the Cloward-Piven Manufactured Crisis Strategy introduced the world to the diabolical method former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel referred to when he said “never let a good crisis go to waste.” His research formed the basis for Glenn Beck's series of shows on that issue.
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Green-Axis-2-0-Existential-Civilization/dp/1070931403
https://www.amazon.com/PATRIOTS-HANDBOOK-Practical-Restoring-Liberty-ebook/dp/B00LBNR5TO




HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨

🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  🚨🚨
Keywords
pete santillitrumpnewsmaga
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy