EP 2238-6PM LIST OF 2 MILLION CCP MEMBERS WHO'VE INFILTRATED WESTERN GOV'T & CO's LEAKED

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SUNDAY - DECEMBER 13, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1346215807
A very consequential leak of almost two million Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members was released. Each of the people on the list are embedded within a network of multinational corporations and institutions around the globe. The CCP members are in senior ranks at all of the major multinational organizations with access to intellectual property, information technology and security. The multinationals are intentionally allowing CCP infiltration; none of this is happening by mistake. https://bit.ly/2JSs
Special Guest: James Simpson is an investigative journalist, businessman and former economist and budget examiner for the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), under presidents Reagan, H.W. Bush and Clinton. Mr. Simpson’s groundbreaking work on the Cloward-Piven Manufactured Crisis Strategy introduced the world to the diabolical method former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel referred to when he said “never let a good crisis go to waste.” His research formed the basis for Glenn Beck's series of shows on that issue.
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Green-Axis-2-0-Existential-Civilization/dp/1070931403
https://www.amazon.com/PATRIOTS-HANDBOOK-Practical-Restoring-Liberty-ebook/dp/B00LBNR5TO
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