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2015 : How to make a Tartiflette, with scalloped potatoes and cheese.
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265 views • February 10, 2021
Cooking With Benoit is baking the great and iconic #Tartiflette from Savoie, #France, which is a typical dish from the #French #Alps. Enjoy and bon appétit !
INGREDIENTS
- 2 1/2 lb (1 Kilo) cooked potatoes, peeled
- 50 grams (1 Tbl) butter
- 1/2 lb slab diced bacon, (400 grams lardons)
- 3 medium onions, sliced
- Sour cream - 3/4 cup (20 cl)
- 3/4 cup (20 cl) dry white wine from Savoie
- Salt, pepper, ground Nutmeg (pinch)
- 1 lb (full round 1/2 kilo) raw milk Reblochon cheese sliced in two horizontally.
RECIPE
- Preheat oven at 375 F (200 C).
- Cook Potatoes in salty simmering water for 20-30 min.
- Melt butter in pan and add sliced onions and lardons until done.
- Remove cooked potatoes and peel in a pot of cold water to protect your hands.
- Slice potatoes and place one layer in baking pan 9X13
- Second layer of onion and lardon mix.
- Third layer sliced potatoes
- Fourth layer pepper, pour on white wine followed by a thin layer of sour cream.
- Fifth layer 2 halves of Reblochon cheese open side down (crust up)
- Bake for 20 min at 375 F (200 C) and then grill for 5 extra minutes.
- Serve with remaining chilled wine from Savoie and green salad.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Video made by Travel J'adore : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lMpbhPO5NjGoivz7y_wpg
Twitter : https://twitter.com/traveljadore
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
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- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 1/2 lb (1 Kilo) cooked potatoes, peeled
- 50 grams (1 Tbl) butter
- 1/2 lb slab diced bacon, (400 grams lardons)
- 3 medium onions, sliced
- Sour cream - 3/4 cup (20 cl)
- 3/4 cup (20 cl) dry white wine from Savoie
- Salt, pepper, ground Nutmeg (pinch)
- 1 lb (full round 1/2 kilo) raw milk Reblochon cheese sliced in two horizontally.
RECIPE
- Preheat oven at 375 F (200 C).
- Cook Potatoes in salty simmering water for 20-30 min.
- Melt butter in pan and add sliced onions and lardons until done.
- Remove cooked potatoes and peel in a pot of cold water to protect your hands.
- Slice potatoes and place one layer in baking pan 9X13
- Second layer of onion and lardon mix.
- Third layer sliced potatoes
- Fourth layer pepper, pour on white wine followed by a thin layer of sour cream.
- Fifth layer 2 halves of Reblochon cheese open side down (crust up)
- Bake for 20 min at 375 F (200 C) and then grill for 5 extra minutes.
- Serve with remaining chilled wine from Savoie and green salad.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Video made by Travel J'adore : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lMpbhPO5NjGoivz7y_wpg
Twitter : https://twitter.com/traveljadore
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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