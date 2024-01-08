Create New Account
A Deeper Understanding: Reveals the Bright Side of Two Controversies
Biblical Solution
Published Yesterday

A mixture of the serious with a little light satire for a surprising picture of new hope in what we are increasingly learning on two important topics!


Previously promised:

A War Between Two Theocracies:

https://www.brighteon.com/f6384cbf-f17f-4adb-b522-b01f9c52a0db

A Loving Clarion Call:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EzFFEwUFj1cU/

A Priority of Love:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KQtefomOhBrj/


Keywords
racismjusticewhite supremacyheritageskin colorstoningbible law

