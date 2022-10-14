Heart Attacks in Kids now blamed on VIDEO GAMES! Pfizer Director Bombshell Admission

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





October 13, 2022





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is first joined by Jeff Dornik, host of "The Jeff Dornik show" on Freedom First TV, where they will go over Hottes Headlines of the day - including a BOMBSHELL admission by Pfizer director this week that proves the entire vaccine roll-out was based on a farce! They'll also go over new scapegoats "health experts" are blaming for sudden heart attacks in children, and stillbirths in babies and more. Then they'll discuss new DARPA Technology being rolled out that connects Brain to Nanotechnology and AI, ushering in Transhumanism rapidly.





Then DeAnna is joined by a mother of an 8-year old girl who was severely vaccine-injured and became unrecognizable, similar to the demon on "The Exorcist," says the mother.





Then Edward Szall of Cross Talk joins the show to talk about the new legislation in Illinois that is like "The Purge," releasing rabid criminals everywhere and not detaining violent people!





Subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium using promo code DEANNA to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays and Thursday at 6pm CT!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots





Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit Christian-Owned https://HeavensHarvest.com and use Promocode SHOTSFIRED for 5% Off!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nux0m-heart-attacks-in-kids-now-blamed-on-video-games-pfizer-director-bombshell-a.html



