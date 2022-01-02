YouTube Video Banned Today from May 2020....Mark of the BEAST- Forced Vaccination Agenda.. Exact Vocabulary from the BIBLE ..

YouTube deleted this May 15, 2020 Jonathan Kleck mirrored video from my 73marbren YouTube channel today without a strike....



Hi 73marbren,





We wanted to let you know our team reviewed your content, and we think it violates our medical misinformation policy. We know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies, so we're not applying a strike to your channel. However, we have removed the following content from YouTube:





Video: Mark of the BEAST- Forced Vaccination Agenda.. Exact Vocabulary from the BIBLE ..





We realize this may be disappointing news, but it's our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all. If you think we've made a mistake, you can appeal this decision - you'll find more details below.





What our policy says



YouTube doesn’t allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO).





LEARN MORE





What you can do next



We want to help you keep your content on YouTube, so please:



Review YouTube's Community Guidelines.

Double check how your content may have violated our guidelines.

Appeal here if you think we've made a mistake.



If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to us here.





Sincerely,

The YouTube Team