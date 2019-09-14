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CCM the Ultimate Gateway Drug: Satanic Music in Christian Worship Services Pt 3 FOR CHRISTIANS ONLY
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41 views • September 14, 2019
Ken looks at one genre in CCM and compares it to its secular origins showing just how dangerous Contemporary "Christian" Music really is in This is Part 3 in the Series Satanic Music in Christ's Worship Series
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No more games, just a straight up comparison and discussion of the dangers of CCM to Christian children from a minister who has no bias against secular music as secular music.
You can support production of more of these videos by subscribing to subscribestar.com/christianvoice08
No more games, just a straight up comparison and discussion of the dangers of CCM to Christian children from a minister who has no bias against secular music as secular music.
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