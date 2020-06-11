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The Round Table: Origins & The Council of Foreign Relations
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25 views • June 11, 2020
How did the New World Order originate? Who were the people who started it? What are some of the organizations involved? Have you heard of…
The Council of Foreign Affairs, The Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, The Club of Rome, The Royal Institute of International Affairs, and the United Nations?
What do all these groups have in common? And what are their true objectives? Prepare for a Brand New Series - ‘The Round Table’
Watch the rest of the Round Table Series here: https://edgeofwonder.tv/category/263
Posted on May 19, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTssBRgNfvg
The Council of Foreign Affairs, The Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, The Club of Rome, The Royal Institute of International Affairs, and the United Nations?
What do all these groups have in common? And what are their true objectives? Prepare for a Brand New Series - ‘The Round Table’
Watch the rest of the Round Table Series here: https://edgeofwonder.tv/category/263
Posted on May 19, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTssBRgNfvg
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