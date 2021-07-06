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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1659 - Ray Pieczynski - Report on the crime
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1 view • July 06, 2021
Ray, who is developmentally disabled, had just left his job at a Safeway where he works as a courtesy clerk and was waiting at a nearby bus stop, when Sloan attacked him with a baseball bat, before driving off. Ray suffered a TBI and had to have part of his skull removed because of the swelling.
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