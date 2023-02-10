No Nonsense Guide to Tree Felling. How to cut down a tree safely. - By FarmCraft101

FarmCraft 101: "A guide to cutting trees, with only pertinent info. I start by explaining the 3 critical parts of the stump that make up a tree felling system. I cut down several trees demonstrating what should happen, and I intentionally do some wrong to show the problems that creates. I move on to cutting some larger, dying ash trees, including a plunge cut for the back cut. The tree by my shop I have to use a power puller to pull it over in the direction I need it to fall. (Also called a come-along, pow-r pull) This is a tremendously powerful technique that any serious tree cutter needs to learn. Then I finish by demonstrating a barber chair, a common cause of serious tree accidents. Whether you call it timbering, tree felling, falling a tree, cutting down trees, tree removal, or just tree cutting, this video shows the basic physics and procedure required to do it safely. You may not need to call that tree cutting service after all. Do it yourself and save that tree removal cost!"





FarmCraft101 on Youtube is a fantastic resource if you're interested in becoming more mechanically inclined. The channel contains videos on DIY repairs, tool reviews, wood working, metal working, heavy machinery tutorials, construction work, miscellaneous farm projects, etc.





