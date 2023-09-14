Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Visiting the jab van in a car park. The sick and vulnerable still being targeted 2023
channel image
What is happening
9026 Subscribers
Shop now
70 views
Published Yesterday

Shillitz

@shillitz


Visited a jabbing van to ask questions about informed consent. They panic when the camera comes

Keywords
deathinjurysickbioweaponrisksinjectionvulnerableboostercovid vaccinekill shotcar parkllrjab vanstill being targeted 2023shillitz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket