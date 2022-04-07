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[Streamed live on Apr 7, 2022] CuttingEdge: Amos 9 - I Will set Mine Eyes Upon Them For Evil, and Not For Good
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41 views • April 10, 2022
This Bible Thumping Thursday Morning 4/7/2022 @8amEST/&CST
I saw the LORD standing upon the altar: and he said, Smite the lintel of the door, that the posts may shake: and cut them in the head, all of them; and I will slay the last of them with the sword: he that fleeth of them shall not flee away, and he that escapeth of them shall not be delivered.

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