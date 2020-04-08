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David Icke Talks To London Real - Share As Often & As Much As You Can - David Icke Says There IS A Link Between Covid-19 & 5G - SCAMDEMIC!
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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37 views • April 08, 2020
This video was quickly deleted from Youtube the day after it was streamed.
London Real interviews David Icke about his thoughts on the corona virus and 5G.
In short, Icke doesn't think there is a virus and he backs up the reasons as to why he's come to that conclusion.

London Real and David Icke have asked people to share this video as often and as widely as possible. You may not agree with Icke entirely (as I don't) but he states a clear, coherent argument for the dangers of 5G and what is going on in this world.
Take a look and share it...

https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/

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At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.

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5gdavid ickeyoutube deleted videolondon realcorona viruscovid 19brian roseconnection to 5gconnection to coronaviruscovid-19 has a patent
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