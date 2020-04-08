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David Icke Talks To London Real - Share As Often & As Much As You Can - David Icke Says There IS A Link Between Covid-19 & 5G - SCAMDEMIC!
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37 views • April 08, 2020
This video was quickly deleted from Youtube the day after it was streamed.
London Real interviews David Icke about his thoughts on the corona virus and 5G.
In short, Icke doesn't think there is a virus and he backs up the reasons as to why he's come to that conclusion.
London Real and David Icke have asked people to share this video as often and as widely as possible. You may not agree with Icke entirely (as I don't) but he states a clear, coherent argument for the dangers of 5G and what is going on in this world.
Take a look and share it...
https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
---------------------------------------------------
hank you for your interest in The Body House..
Get ALL of Dyann's sexy audio for just $1.99 - https://stars.avn.com/dyannbridges
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
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SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
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ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
London Real interviews David Icke about his thoughts on the corona virus and 5G.
In short, Icke doesn't think there is a virus and he backs up the reasons as to why he's come to that conclusion.
London Real and David Icke have asked people to share this video as often and as widely as possible. You may not agree with Icke entirely (as I don't) but he states a clear, coherent argument for the dangers of 5G and what is going on in this world.
Take a look and share it...
https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
---------------------------------------------------
hank you for your interest in The Body House..
Get ALL of Dyann's sexy audio for just $1.99 - https://stars.avn.com/dyannbridges
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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