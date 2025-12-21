BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elijah & Righteousness By Faith. Revelation 18 & The Fourth Angel's Message Revealed Among SDAs
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 day ago

Elijah was a man subject to like passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months. And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth brought forth her fruit. James 5:17,18


William Miller was the 3rd Elijah. Ellen White confirms:

Thousands were led to embrace the truth preached by William Miller, and servants of God were raised up in the spirit and power of Elijah to proclaim the message. Like John, the forerunner of Jesus, those who preached this solemn message felt compelled to lay the ax at the root of the tree, and call upon men to bring forth fruits meet for repentance. Their testimony was calculated to arouse and powerfully affect the churches and manifest their real character. EW 233.1


The Jews tried to stop the proclamation of the message that had been predicted in the Word of God; but prophecy must be fulfilled. The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when he appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412


Heavy rain, strong winds lead to downed trees, car fires, damage across NYC, NJ and LI

Flooding, power outages in New York, New Jersey amid heavy rain Friday. Here's the forecast.

Bay Area city that just got a 4.0 magnitude earthquake is in the midst of a swarm

Cold front to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible coastal flooding to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands


#Elijah

#SDA

#LoudCry


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage


#WashingtonFloods


Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
sdabible prophecyseventh day adventistelijah the prophetelijahnatural disastersheavy raincalifornia earthquakerevelation 18ellen whiterighteousness by faithmessengers of present truth ministry internationalcoastal floodingthird angels messagefourth angels messagesaving health ministriesdavid housethe loud cryheavy rain nyheavy rain njnew york floodingnew jersey floodingwilliam milerschool of the prophetsdevaney haupt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
South Africa&#8217;s water crisis: A warning for the world

South Africa’s water crisis: A warning for the world

Patrick Lewis
The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

Kevin Hughes
The sleeping giant: America&#8217;s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

The sleeping giant: America’s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

Willow Tohi
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy