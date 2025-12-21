Elijah & Righteousness By Faith. Revelation 18 & The Fourth Angel's Message Revealed Among SDAs

Elijah was a man subject to like passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months. And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth brought forth her fruit. James 5:17,18





William Miller was the 3rd Elijah. Ellen White confirms:

Thousands were led to embrace the truth preached by William Miller, and servants of God were raised up in the spirit and power of Elijah to proclaim the message. Like John, the forerunner of Jesus, those who preached this solemn message felt compelled to lay the ax at the root of the tree, and call upon men to bring forth fruits meet for repentance. Their testimony was calculated to arouse and powerfully affect the churches and manifest their real character. EW 233.1





The Jews tried to stop the proclamation of the message that had been predicted in the Word of God; but prophecy must be fulfilled. The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when he appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412





Heavy rain, strong winds lead to downed trees, car fires, damage across NYC, NJ and LI

Flooding, power outages in New York, New Jersey amid heavy rain Friday. Here's the forecast.

Bay Area city that just got a 4.0 magnitude earthquake is in the midst of a swarm

Cold front to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible coastal flooding to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands





David House