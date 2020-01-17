© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 31 - 20200117 - 2019 Year in Review with GMR
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • July 04, 2020
Please consider supporting us on Patreon: https://www.instagram.com/goodmorningrancho/
It was the end of 2019 and we thought, "hmmm, what could we do to wrap things up" so for Episode 31 we decided to get Lisa out in front of the camera and talk about what a great opportunity the show has been and some of the thinking behind it all. We left the green screen up so you can see the raw behind the scenes studio. We hope you enjoy it and we look forward to meeting with more businesses in 2020.
Guest: Lisa Boehmke and Shawn Gordon
Company: Good Morning Rancho
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
It was the end of 2019 and we thought, "hmmm, what could we do to wrap things up" so for Episode 31 we decided to get Lisa out in front of the camera and talk about what a great opportunity the show has been and some of the thinking behind it all. We left the green screen up so you can see the raw behind the scenes studio. We hope you enjoy it and we look forward to meeting with more businesses in 2020.
Guest: Lisa Boehmke and Shawn Gordon
Company: Good Morning Rancho
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.