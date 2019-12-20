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ELISSA HAWKE COMEDIAN 09
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38 views • December 20, 2019
"The wonderful, the beautifully talented, Elissa Hawke...sings about men, bohemian grove and paedophile priests....always the visionary, Elissa is about 10 years ahead of the time in almost every instance......"
Saphia Smereka
Saphia Smereka
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