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BREAKING! China's U.S. Invasion plan EXPOSED in captured documents | REDACTED
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1206 views • August 03, 2023

BREAKING! China's U.S. Invasion plan EXPOSED in captured documents | Redacted w Clayton Morris

Journalist Anthony Rubin from Muckraker has just uncovered a groundbreaking, never-before-published document that the mainstream media is ignoring. These documents are a blueprint, clandestinely circulated among Chinese illegal aliens, and it reveals the shocking truth on how they are infiltrating the United States. 🇺🇸


In this video, we learn the insidious methods they are using to navigate their way into the U.S. illegally and exploit the asylum system, achieving refugee status, and embedding themselves deep within American society.


Thousands of military-aged Chinese nationals have been crossing into the United States every month, and some have even served in the Chinese armed forces.


Watch Anthony's full video report here:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Eyc6GPF24U&t=0s


Muckraker.com has obtained a never before published document, circulated among Chinese illegal aliens, which offers a clear blueprint on how to navigate to the United States illegally, and how to exploit the asylum system, achieve refugee status, and become embedded in America.


Month after month, thousands of military-aged Chinese nationals are crossing into the United States illegally. Some of these illegal aliens served in the Chinese armed forces, others are conducting weapons training inside the United States, and all have followed the same blueprint for infiltrating America.


China is now positioned to attack America from within. CCP loyalists are scattered across the country and more are on the way. The longer America allows this trend to continue, the more inevitable will be its defeat to China.


Watch and share this critical report with the world!


👉 Access the full Chinese document https://www.muckraker.com/articles/ch...


👉 Follow Muckraker on Twitter https://twitter.com/realmuckraker

Keywords
border crisisillegal migrantsredactedopen borderbiden regimeclayton morrischinese invasion plan
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