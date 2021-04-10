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YOUTUBE, LA FARMAFIA Y EL NWO (CENSURADO POR YOUTUBE)
vicenofs
vicenofs
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25 views • April 10, 2021
Música en 432 hz como corresponde:
Rata Blanca: Guerrero del Arcoiris.

“Desinformación médica”:
“En YouTube no se permiten las afirmaciones sobre vacunas del COVID 19 que contradigan la opinión de consenso entre los expertos de las autoridades sanitarias locales o de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).”

Youtube censura la verdad. Youtube tiene intereses comprometidos con la farmafia. Todos sabemos sobre el simulacro de pandemia del 2019, que las inyecciones ya las tenían preparadas hace mucho tiempo, que intentaron instalar el NWO en el 2009 con la gripe porcina provocada por inyecciones infectadas. Esto lo vienen planeando desde hace mucho tiempo y ahora lo están concretando, depende de todos nosotros, el último foco de resistencia evitarlo.


Links de información verdadera sobre las inyecciones, la poca que queda o que aún quedaba cuando publiqué este video:

http://bit.ly/YnGmxd​,
http://bit.ly/QeYdp8​,
http://bit.ly/RyTPzM​,
http://bit.ly/YnGAnL​,

http://bit.ly/Spo3mb​,
http://bit.ly/SGo8CT​,
http://bit.ly/TCCg2t​,
http://bit.ly/Pv2Zxj​,
http://bit.ly/YDeiVL​,
http://bit.ly/POKoh7​,
http://bit.ly/TCCkPx​,
http://bit.ly/VKO6oB​,
http://bit.ly/R3YdVG​,
http://bit.ly/UsA8qJ​,
http://bit.ly/Wlrnp8​,
http://bit.ly/SGorO6​,
http://bit.ly/Pv2m6V​,
http://bit.ly/SJysfO​,
http://bit.ly/VoPu4Q​,
http://bit.ly/POKyFh​,
http://bit.ly/UsAbmp​,
http://bit.ly/SFibrl​,
http://bit.ly/RFWhAT​,
http://bit.ly/YDeOmD​,
http://bit.ly/U8TM0i​,
http://bit.ly/Pv2ymw​,
http://bit.ly/U8TRB5​,
http://bit.ly/TCCFSw​,
http://bit.ly/Skr3jA​,
http://bit.ly/SGp3TQ​,
http://bit.ly/Pv2Bid​,
http://bit.ly/WlrQb4​,
http://bit.ly/VKOsLW​,
http://bit.ly/UsAiOF​,
http://bit.ly/RBAHPZ​,
http://bit.ly/U8TVRk​,
http://bit.ly/POKOEn​,
http://bit.ly/SpowEZ​,
http://bit.ly/U1qIC0​,
http://bit.ly/R3YWGv​,
http://bit.ly/R3YXKs​,
http://bit.ly/VoQd6g​,
http://bit.ly/TCCXIU​,
http://bit.ly/SkrkDc​,
http://bit.ly/RBAPPj​,
http://bit.ly/SFiJxB​,
http://bit.ly/SGpFcc​,
http://bit.ly/RyUm4t​,
http://bit.ly/Skrp9H​,
http://bit.ly/Wlsoh3​,
http://bit.ly/TCD72Y​,
http://bit.ly/VKONyg​,
http://bit.ly/RFXg47​,

ALGUNOS SITIOS INFORMATIVOS:
http://detenganlavacuna.wordpress.com​,
http://disiciencia.wordpress.com/tag/...​,
http://www.librevacunacion.com.ar​,
http://www.migueljara.com/tag/vacunas​,
http://vidasostenible.lacoctelera.net...​,
http://vacunacionlibre.org​,
http://www.trinityatierra.com/tag/vac...​,
http://real-agenda.com/tag/vaccines​,
http://www.thinktwice.com​,
http://drtenpenny.com​,
http://www.vaclib.org​,
http://www.whale.to/vaccines.html​,
http://www.vaccination.inoz.com​,
http://vran.org​,
http://www.nccn.net/~wwithin/vaccine.htm​,
http://www.holisticmoms.org​,
http://www.nvic.org​,

MÁS VIDEOS:
La Biología en Situación Esquizofrénica: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Vacunación 101 - Dra. Ghislaine Lanctôt: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Mafia Farmacéutica al Descubierto: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Traficantes de Salud - Miguel Jara: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
La Gripe A o el Marketing del Miedo (2009): http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Campanas por la Gripe A (2009) Teresa Forcades: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Marketing del Miedo - Dr. Juan Gervas: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Marketing del Miedo - Dr. Xavier Uriarte: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Marketing del Miedo - Miguel Jara: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
La Vacuna contra H1N1 es Letal (2009) Jane Burgermeister: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
La Verdad sobre la Vacunación: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Vacunas Antipolio y Origen del SIDA: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Vacuna que Daña Cerebro y Drogas en el Agua, ALERTA: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...​,
Keywords
youtubenwofarmafia
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