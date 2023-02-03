Quo Vadis

Feb 3, 2023

In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for February 2, 2023.

Dear children.

My blessing remains in each of you, it flourishes in those who are ready to live in My Will.

In those who allow their human self to prevail with all their miseries and adopting novelties that do not belong to Me, nor are they My Will, My blessing does not bear fruit, until they become.

HOW IT HURTS ME WHEN THEY THROW ME AWAY FROM THEIR LIFE TO JOIN THE RANKS of EVIL!

Confusion is promoted by the Antichrist who moves in Europe, supported by the powerful, leading them to Freemasonry.

You walk in the middle of big traps that the henchmen of the Antichrist have placed and you don't look at them.

They continue life without thinking about what remains about humanity, and they will be surprised, they will be surprised...

They are at a crucial moment as part of the history of Christianity, from which they will emerge polished like precious stones.

Children, look carefully at the signs of the times and find My Love, within every Word coming out of My Mouth.

I LOVE YOU, MY CHILDREN.

THEY OBEY MY CALLS.

The medicines they have received from My House, for the diseases they will face, use them only as we have indicated.

Humanity is led to change completely.

THE DIRECTION TO TAKE IS MARKED BY THE GROUND POWER, FROM THIS MOMENT...

They live the war and at great strides, it becomes widespread.

I invite you to meditate on how you have acted and acted during your lifetime.

I want you to prepare before, before Lent begins, since this must be different, special, for the purpose of a true conversion, and initiate it with honor by looking at the detents you have, the attitudes that lead you to be a stumbling block for your brothers and sisters and for yourself, look at the softness with which you fall into sin, look at the ease with which

CHILDREN I DO NOT NEED GREAT INTELLECTUALS, BUT HUMBLE CREATURES, who ALLOW ME TO SHAPE THEM.

LIVE these PRESSING MOMENTS!

At the top they will look at phenomena that they did not look at, coming from space; these arise from a meteorite that approaches the Earth, its strength causes the movement of elements in space, provoking new phenomena, for humanity.

Dear children, I LOOK AT YOU PREPARING to GO to COMBAT, AS YOU would PREPARE FOR A PARTY, in the midst of a disproportionate nonsense, they give excuses that cause shame to carry out the plan that they have proposed...

I am not only talking about the most mentioned countries lately, but about the countries that have remained in a constant war since ancient times.

THE TIME HAS COME WHEN ANGER TOOK MY CHILDREN AND TOOK THEM to A BLOODY CONFRONTATION.

SEVERAL COUNTRIES WILL FACE EACH OTHER IN THE WAR.

MY PAIN IS DEEP!

Pray children, pray: From my Church comes the news that will shake humanity!

Pray children, pray, war takes strength, evil provides you with what is necessary.

Pray children, pray, the Earth shudders strongly as the nucleus remains almost motionless.

Pray children, pray for the United States, several states shudder.

Pray children, pray for Mexico, he shudders strongly.

Pray children, pray for Finland, your soil shudders.

IT IS NECESSARY FOR YOU TO CAREFULLY KEEP THE BLESSED CANDLES ON FEBRUARY 2; THEY WILL NOT ONLY SERVE FOR DARK DAYS, BUT FOR THE DARKNESS THAT WILL BE BEFORE.

Pray the Holy Rosary, pray with your heart.

Be aware of what I am talking about, not to frighten you, but to change your work and acting, so that hypocrisy is not a complement in you.

They work for My Kingdom, and in My Kingdom, My Will is the actor and the spectator.

My desire is that you love each other as I love you, that you respect each other; respect my instruments, discerning, stay with the good.

It is urgent that they understand each other and live in peace, in the face of the arrival of so many changes that are at the gates, coming from those who give orders to My children.

Be humble, everyone will need everyone, life is not a contest.

My LOVED ONES, RECEIVE MY HELP;I NEVER HELP YOU, NEVER!

I WILL SEND MY ANGEL OF PEACE TO HELP YOU;

TO THE PLACES WHERE MY CHILDREN TAKE REFUGE.

My Mother, who is the Mother of Love, protects you.

My Archangels protect all of you.

My Guardian Angels are with you.

I love you children, I bless you.

YOUR LORD AND YOUR GOD.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w2xVJ5aWtA



