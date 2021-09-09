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THE CONVERSATION!
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10 views • September 09, 2021
QUESTION: WHY DO WE ALLOW GOVERNMENT TO COMMIT CRIMES FOR US? THE LIBERTARIAN PHILOSOPHY SIMPLY EXPLAINED VIA PRACTICAL, REAL LIFE EXAMPLES. WE'RE IN THE MIDST OF SUCH A SITUATION AS YOU READ THIS! WILL THE CONSTITUTION SURVIVE? THE JURY IS OUT...AND YOU'RE ON IT!
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