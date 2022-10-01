⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1600, October 1, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 1, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 Missile attack has resulted in the destruction of a provisional base of a unit from 14th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukrain (AFU) near Kupyansk (Kharkov region).





◽️ Over 50 militants and 12 units of special military equipment have been eliminated.





💥 Massive fire attacks launched at the positions of 66th and 93rd mechanised brigades of the AFU have resulted in the elimination of over 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks and 9 infantry combat vehicles.





◽️ Despite the suffered casualties and having a considerable superiority in forces and means, the enemy sent reserve forces and continued the offensive at this direction.





◽️ Due to the risk to be encircled, the allied forces were withdrawn from Krasny Liman to more advantageous frontiers.





◽️ Russian forces repelled enemy's attempt to launch an offensive at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction and eliminated over 270 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks, 6 infantry combat vehicles, 23 armoured combat vehicles and 11 motor vehicles.





💥 Fire attack launched at the units from 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 100 nationalists, 2 tanks and 6 motor vehicles.





💥 High-precision attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces launched at provisional bases of 2nd Battalion and a rocket artillery battalion from 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye have resulted in the elimination of up to 60 servicemen and 10 units of military equipment, as well as of 2 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 6 AFU command posts near Artyomovsk, Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoandreyevka, Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region), Poligon (Nikolayev region), as well as 68 artillery units, 153 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 4 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye region), Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kalinovka (Nikolayev region), as well as 1 launching ramp of Buk-M1 air defence missile system near Grigorovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Pavlovka (Nikolayev region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 14 unmanned aerial vehicles near Zagoruykovka, Kislovka and Nikolayevka (Kharkov region), Zalyony Gai, Novopetrikovka, Novotroitskoye, Volnoye, Krasny Liman and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Koshara, Kucherskoye, Sadok, Tsukury (Kherson region) and Shmidtovo (Nikolayev region).





◽️ 7 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS and 2 HARM anti-radar missiles have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





◽️ In addition, one Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical missile has been brought down over Liptsy (Kharkov region).





📊 In total, 310 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,126 unmanned aerial vehicles, 378 air defence missile systems, 5,203 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 858 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,441 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,025 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.