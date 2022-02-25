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Ep. 319 Russia Russia Russia w/ Dan Stock | The Daily Dose
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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Ep. 319 Russia Russia Russia w/ Dan Stock | The Daily Dose

Part 1: Dan Stock joins Josh. Dan Stock looks at health from a different perspective and practices Family Medicine.

Website: https://purehealthmed.com/

Part 2: Russia is conducting military operations in Ukraine and there is a ton of information flying by as time goes by. Josh takes a look at what has happened so far and discerns the "who's", "what's", and "whys" of it all.

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