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'FREEDOM CONVOY' TO PARLIAMENT HOUSE CANBERRA AUSTRALIA
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81 views • January 27, 2022
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It seems Canada's rebellion may be spreading to Australia. Australian truckers are organizing their own freedom convoy, just like in Canada. Australia truckers have joined the fight against covid mandates and tyranny. The tide is turning and the people are finally taking a stand.
It seems Canada's rebellion may be spreading to Australia. Australian truckers are organizing their own freedom convoy, just like in Canada. Australia truckers have joined the fight against covid mandates and tyranny. The tide is turning and the people are finally taking a stand.
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