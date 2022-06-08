© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBS BROADCAST ASSOCIATE REVEALS “CHEAP” WAY OF ‘FACT CHECKING’ THEIR NETWORK’S OWN REPORTING🗞️🔥🗑️
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • June 08, 2022
Credit, as always, to James O'Keefe and the boys at Project: Veritas
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals
CBS Broadcast Associate Reveals “Cheap” Way of ‘Fact Checking’ Their Network’s Own Reporting
Jun 7, 2022
CBS Broadcast Associate caught on undercover footage discussing how he gets around journalism procedures and standards by using sources from his own network to verify information in their reporting. James O’Keefe then gives the CBS associate an opportunity to clarify his comments in an interview shown here.
https://www.projectveritas.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals
CBS Broadcast Associate Reveals “Cheap” Way of ‘Fact Checking’ Their Network’s Own Reporting
Jun 7, 2022
CBS Broadcast Associate caught on undercover footage discussing how he gets around journalism procedures and standards by using sources from his own network to verify information in their reporting. James O’Keefe then gives the CBS associate an opportunity to clarify his comments in an interview shown here.
https://www.projectveritas.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.