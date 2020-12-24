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Insider In White House Meetings With President Exposes Deep State Traitors In Washington D.C. Dec 23rd, 2020
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249 views • December 24, 2020
Insider In White House Meetings With President Exposes Deep State Traitors In Washington D.C. Dec 23rd, 2020
Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what he witnessed in the White House meeting with General Flynn where he was claimed to have called for a martial law takeover.
NoPcBsNews.Com
Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what he witnessed in the White House meeting with General Flynn where he was claimed to have called for a martial law takeover.
NoPcBsNews.Com
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