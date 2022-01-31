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Russian Epiphany 2022
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42 views • January 31, 2022
The renewal of Baptism vows and the blessing of the waters from Kiev to Moscow to Syria. "The tradition to perform the Great Blessing of Waters during the feast of Epiphany is one of the most famous and revered traditions in the Orthodox Church. The Blessing of Waters also takes place on rivers and lakes in memory of the fact that Jesus by his coming into this world sanctified the whole Earth."
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