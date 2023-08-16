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Pharmakeia Revealed 13: The Whole World Will Be a Den of Serpents; Let Their Table Become a Snare
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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62 views • August 16, 2023

Click for more- there's lot of links etc!

Pharmakeia playlist: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/Pharmakeia-Revealed:d

The article that started it all: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-revelation-1823-is-so-important-now

This chronicles how Pharmakeia destroyed my life: https://non-toxic-home.org/books

Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/

In this installment, we discuss:
- Rockefeller’s Christianity
- Why I find studying prophecy so informative
- Psalm 69
- Proverbs 22:5
- Jeremiah 9:1-16
- Lying and deception: the new normal

Microwave Sickness Article (Including Prophecy):

How Are Viruses “Isolated?”: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-are-viruses-isolated-how-do-scientists-prove-viruses-harm

The War on Meat Fulfills Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOp5xKH9nulZY0zlMbGPERsszoaNI2g6f

Targeted Individuals- From a PhD: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/need-to-hear-it-from-a-phd

We Are Targeted, in a Way: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ME2DchnK5zRS/

Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1

We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!

Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):

Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69

EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc

Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629

Connect with US via our newsletter and website!

How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us

Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop

Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!

This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.

Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

Keywords
prophecytribulationend timesrevelationpharmakeiaiatrocidethe depe things of god
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