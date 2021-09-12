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AxeTruth 09/11 SNL Chopping Block – 911 The FLU World Order
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80 views • September 12, 2021
It's 9/11 we do remember the victims of this false flag , all while the propagated narrative still going 20 year anniversary . President Trump makes a surprise visit to NYC speaks with 1st responders , another display of what real leadership looks like.
1. Australian media says contact tracing will be used in the new world order
2. The Shit is going to hit the fan.. get READY for the mass collective awakening
3. Black guy checks white liberal alphabet soup calling to arrest MAGA supporters
4. Blackistan Atlanta , in Upscale Community of Buckhead Owner shoots at people breaking into car at Buckhead shopping center; 1 dead, 1 injured
5. Trump makes a surprised visit to NYC visit 1st responders
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/firefighters-police-officers-break-cheers-trump-makes-surprise-visit-nyc-20th-anniversary-9-11-video/
6. GWB ( who was behind 9/11) spoke a 9/11 Ceremony comparing domestic extremist to islamic extremist
7. When did you realize they were all on the same team.
8. The White Liberal are the worse using "BLM" and so called black issues , when it just White Liberal Issues in "BLACK FACE"
9. Kiki Green calls out the abortion whores Y'all just trifling
10. When Psaki was asked about "My body My choice" when comes to vaccines , she just ran away from the press & Psaki says yes Americans have to be vaxxed but illegal immigrants don't have to be
11. Resident Joke Biden says Our patience is wearing thin with the unvaccinated
12. Rose McGowan calls out Gov Newsome as a FRAUD says California does not need him
13. Armed Robbery in broad daylight This, is Beverly Hills , this is Newsomes Commiefornia
14. Larry Elder calls out the hypocritical MSM who will not follow up on the receipts she have on Gavin Newsomes wife contacting Rose McGowan asking her to get the Weinstein story to go away
15. In the recording, Mary Rudyk, MD tells Director of Marketing Carolyn Fisher and another hospital employee that she wants the hospitals to become more "scary to the public" by inflating the number of COVID-19
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Australian media says contact tracing will be used in the new world order
2. The Shit is going to hit the fan.. get READY for the mass collective awakening
3. Black guy checks white liberal alphabet soup calling to arrest MAGA supporters
4. Blackistan Atlanta , in Upscale Community of Buckhead Owner shoots at people breaking into car at Buckhead shopping center; 1 dead, 1 injured
5. Trump makes a surprised visit to NYC visit 1st responders
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/firefighters-police-officers-break-cheers-trump-makes-surprise-visit-nyc-20th-anniversary-9-11-video/
6. GWB ( who was behind 9/11) spoke a 9/11 Ceremony comparing domestic extremist to islamic extremist
7. When did you realize they were all on the same team.
8. The White Liberal are the worse using "BLM" and so called black issues , when it just White Liberal Issues in "BLACK FACE"
9. Kiki Green calls out the abortion whores Y'all just trifling
10. When Psaki was asked about "My body My choice" when comes to vaccines , she just ran away from the press & Psaki says yes Americans have to be vaxxed but illegal immigrants don't have to be
11. Resident Joke Biden says Our patience is wearing thin with the unvaccinated
12. Rose McGowan calls out Gov Newsome as a FRAUD says California does not need him
13. Armed Robbery in broad daylight This, is Beverly Hills , this is Newsomes Commiefornia
14. Larry Elder calls out the hypocritical MSM who will not follow up on the receipts she have on Gavin Newsomes wife contacting Rose McGowan asking her to get the Weinstein story to go away
15. In the recording, Mary Rudyk, MD tells Director of Marketing Carolyn Fisher and another hospital employee that she wants the hospitals to become more "scary to the public" by inflating the number of COVID-19
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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