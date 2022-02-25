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Klause Schwab sees a fusion of Physical, Digital and Biological world
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22 views • February 25, 2022
Klause Schwab, today we are talking about chips that can be implanted. Certainly in the next ten years. Then we could implant them in our brains and be able to have direct communication between our brain and the digital world. This will be a kind of fusion of the Physical, the Digital, and the Biological.
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