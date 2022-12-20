If you read one story this Christmas vacation, READ THIS ONE

Glenn Beck
Dec 18, 2022
Richard Paul Evans is ‘one of the best guys I know,’ Glenn says…which makes his immense success even sweeter. Evans is known well for his ‘Michael Vey’ series, but it’s a recently released Christmas story that the author claims is ‘the most powerful thing I’ve ever written.’ He joins Glenn in this clip, explaining the true story behind ‘A Christmas Memory’ and describing why the lessons & values demonstrated within this Christmas story are so needed today.
