BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Elon Musk the False Prophet
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
315 views • 5 months ago
Case For Elon Being the False Prophet of the Book of Revelation

·         Creates Religious Deception:  His pursuit of futurist, transhumanist, technocrat ideology, including such concepts as artificial intelligence and body/brain augmentation with computers. One of Musk's company Neuralink partners with OpenAI / probably his Ai company

·         Elon being pushed for government efficiency = ai government

·         News is giving Elon unprecedented power: VCAST covers multiple examples 

·         False Prophet has Blasphemy against God: think defiling your dna and your brain linking up to the hive mind that will totally blaspheme the holy ghost

·         False Prophet pushes the Mark of the Beast:  think of X and the goal for a payment system with Ai in the Background.

·         Every one of Elon’s business has the potential to enslave and oppress you

·         Tech industry will bring a hologram of the Anti Christ.   Who could do this?    Revelation 19:20 (KJV) states, "And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. 

·         False Prophet Is very smart to get people to take the MOTB or be killed. Will Elon’s Robots hunt you down? 

Keywords
occultnwomagaxchurch of satansjwellfireelon musk false prophetdark maga meaning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy